Runner completes journey across Arkansas

A man has finished his multi-day run across the state of Arkansas.

Dan Ring began his run 10 days ago in Fort Smith. He finally made it all the way east to the Mississippi River around 3:00 Friday.

Ring, a Paragould resident who can often be seen running on Highway 49 between Paragould and Brookland, carried a large American flag during the entire trip.

Though the run is over, the trip will culminate Saturday in West Memphis for a family fun run.

There's no registration fee for that run but donations are being accepted to buy flags to honor fallen heroes.

