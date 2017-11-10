Runner completes journey across Arkansas - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Runner completes journey across Arkansas

(Source: Dan Ring via Facebook) (Source: Dan Ring via Facebook)
PARAGOULD, AR (KAIT) -

A man has finished his multi-day run across the state of Arkansas.

Dan Ring began his run 10 days ago in Fort Smith. He finally made it all the way east to the Mississippi River around 3:00 Friday. 

Ring, a Paragould resident who can often be seen running on Highway 49 between Paragould and Brookland, carried a large American flag during the entire trip.

Though the run is over, the trip will culminate Saturday in West Memphis for a family fun run.

There's no registration fee for that run but donations are being accepted to buy flags to honor fallen heroes.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Veteran's Day Deals

    Veteran's Day Deals

    Saturday, November 11 2017 10:14 AM EST2017-11-11 15:14:47 GMT
    Saturday, November 11 2017 10:18 AM EST2017-11-11 15:18:28 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    America celebrates Veteran's Day on Nov. 11 so we can honor the numerous men and women that have served and who currently serve our country.

    America celebrates Veteran's Day on Nov. 11 so we can honor the numerous men and women that have served and who currently serve our country.

  • Jonesboro Veterans Day Parade on Saturday

    Jonesboro Veterans Day Parade on Saturday

    Thursday, November 9 2017 5:00 AM EST2017-11-09 10:00:18 GMT
    Saturday, November 11 2017 8:59 AM EST2017-11-11 13:59:11 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    Everyone is invited to attend the Veterans Day Parade in Jonesboro on Saturday, Nov. 11.

    Everyone is invited to attend the Veterans Day Parade in Jonesboro on Saturday, Nov. 11.

  • Wounded warrior softball team to play on Veteran's Day

    Wounded warrior softball team to play on Veteran's Day

    Friday, November 10 2017 9:33 PM EST2017-11-11 02:33:07 GMT
    Saturday, November 11 2017 8:25 AM EST2017-11-11 13:25:21 GMT
    (Source: KAIT)(Source: KAIT)

    A Wounded Warrior amputee softball team banquet was held Friday night.

    A Wounded Warrior amputee softball team banquet was held Friday night.

    •   
Powered by Frankly