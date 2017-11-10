Students work to make bus routes better

A group of Nettleton Middle School students will spend their school year finding better ways to move buses along on their bus routes.

Courtney Speer, EAST Lab facilitator, said the students approached her with the idea two weeks ago.

“I had a few of the 6th graders come to me saying they thought the bus route set up could be better,” said Speer. “I can only imagine that it could be chaotic sometimes especially with Jonesboro being so large and is still growing.”

Speer said they are in the process of mapping all of the bus routes.

“We have been using ArcGIS which is a geographic tool and Garmin GLO which is basically a GPS tracker,” said Speer. “They have also talked to the director of transportation and have received the thick packets of bus route information.”

Speer said the students are focusing on finding the best pickup and drop-off locations to make them better.

“They know every bus stop, every turn the buses make and all that so that they can see what would be a better road to take on a route just so the buses can move along quicker,” said Speer.

At the end of the project, the students are even thinking about building a new bus stop.

“They want to get one going kind of like the Jets system where they can have a dry place to wait for the bus when it rains,” said Speer.

Speer said because there are so many elements to factor in with this project, it may take a while to get the full bus route mapped but she hopes to have it up and running by spring break.

