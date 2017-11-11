Veteran's Day Deals

America celebrates Veteran's Day on Nov. 11 so we can honor the numerous men and women that have served and who currently serve our country.

Various restaurants across the country will offer free and discounted items to any person with a valid military ID.

For a list of local and national deals, click here.

To view a list of year-round military discounts, click here.

