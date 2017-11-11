Region 8 Playoffs Second Round

Jonesboro, AR - Here is a list of the second round playoff matchups featuring Region 8 teams. All games will be played on November 17th at 7 p.m.
5A:
Greenbrier at Nettleton
Morrilton at Wynne
4A:
Heber Springs at Gosnell
Pocahontas at Ashdown
Arkadelphia at Southside
3A:
Harding Academy at Junction City
Prescott at Osceola
Newport at McGehee
Melbourne at Rivercrest
2A:
Mineral Springs at Earle
Salem at Palestine Wheatley
EPC at Harmony Grove
Marked Tree at Mount Ida
472 CR 766
Jonesboro, AR 72401
(870) 931-8888
publicfile@kait8.com
(870) 336-1817EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.