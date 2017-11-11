Region 8 Playoffs Second Round

Jonesboro, AR - Here is a list of the second round playoff matchups featuring Region 8 teams. All games will be played on November 17th at 7 p.m.

5A:

Greenbrier at Nettleton

Morrilton at Wynne

4A:

Heber Springs at Gosnell

Pocahontas at Ashdown

Arkadelphia at Southside

3A:

Harding Academy at Junction City

Prescott at Osceola

Newport at McGehee

Melbourne at Rivercrest

2A:

Mineral Springs at Earle

Salem at Palestine Wheatley

EPC at Harmony Grove

Marked Tree at Mount Ida