Region 8 Playoffs Second Round

Jonesboro, AR - Here is a list of the second round playoff matchups featuring Region 8 teams. All games will be played on November 17th at 7 p.m.  

5A: 

Greenbrier at Nettleton 

Morrilton at Wynne 

4A: 

Heber Springs at Gosnell 

Pocahontas at Ashdown 

Arkadelphia at Southside 

3A: 

Harding Academy at Junction City 

Prescott at Osceola 

Newport at McGehee 

Melbourne at Rivercrest 

2A: 

Mineral Springs at Earle 

Salem at Palestine Wheatley 

EPC at Harmony Grove 

Marked Tree at Mount Ida

