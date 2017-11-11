A-State Women’s Basketball falls at Indiana

Bloomington, IN (A-State) – Akasha Westbrook scored 15 points but the Arkansas State women’s basketball team dropped its season opener to Indiana 93-51 at Assembly Hall Saturday afternoon.

Westbrook, a redshirt junior, was 7-of-11 from the field for a team-high 15 points. Freshman Peyton added eight points and four rebounds, while Tayton Hopkins scored seven points to round out the scoring for A-State (0-1). Tyra Buss lea Indiana (1-0) with 28 points.

A-State shot 34.4 percent (21-61) on the afternoon and struggled to 1-for-12 from the 3-point line. The Hoosiers shot 53.2 percent (33-62) from the field, while also knocking down 19-of-25 free throws (76 percent). Indiana also made 8, 3-pointers, including four in the third quarter.

Arkansas State matched Indiana on the 10 offensive rebounds each, but the Hoosiers held a plus-11 edge on the defensive glass to outrebound the Red Wolves 43-32. Indiana also turned 20 A-State turnovers into 21 points on the offensive end.

How It Happened (First Half):

Westbrook got the Red Wolves off to a solid start as she scored the first four points to keep the Red Wolves within striking distance in the opening minutes of the game. Westbrook led the way in the first half with eight points on 4-of-6 shooting, but was plagued with foul trouble and played much of the second quarter with three fouls.

Indiana used a 7-0 run after the first quarter media timeout to build a 21-8 lead and held a 30-14 edge at the end of the period. A 12-2 run in the second quarter pushed the lead to 47-12 with 4:47 left in the half, while a 7-0 run to close out the half gave the Hoosiers a 56-26 lead at halftime.

Indiana shot 50 percent (17-of-34) from the field in half and made 18 of its 21 free throws. The Hoosiers made more free throws (18) than field goals in the first half (17), while A-State went to the foul line just six times and made two. The Red Wolves shot 35.3 percent (12-of-34) from the field.

How It Happed (Second Half):

Indiana continued its hot shooting in the second half behind a 75 percent (9-of-12) shooting mark from the field. The Hoosiers made all four its 3-point attempts in the period and held a 79-37 edge at the end of the quarter.

Westbrook continued her solid play and was the only A-State player to eclipse double-figures on the afternoon. She scored seven points in the second half to lead the way for A-State, while Peyton Martin found points in transition in the second half to help the Red Wolves match the Hoosiers point for point in the fourth quarter.

Notables:

· A-State is now 24-20 all-time in season openers.

· The Red Wolves fall to 7-15 in opening games on the road.

· Indiana now leads the all-time series with A-State 1-0.

· Today’s game marked the first the Red Wolves played a Big 10 opponent to open the season since 2004 when it played Minnesota.

Quoting Coach Boyer:

“I liked our energy and the speed at which we were playing but the fouls were really just too much for us to overcome. It is something we talked about in practice and we try to be aggressive and play with your hands off and the other lesson was just how aggressive Indiana was and that just caught us off guard I think.”

“I think as a whole there was a lot of positive possessions just not a lot of positive long possessions and my message to the team was that when we did things the way we wanted it worked, we just didn’t do that enough.”

Up Next:

The Red Wolves travel to Florida for a two-game game swing through the sunshine state that begins with a trip to Gainesville, Tuesday Nov. 14. Tipoff against the Gators is set for 6 p.m.