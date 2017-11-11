Annual Veterans Day parade held in Jonesboro

The annual Veterans Day Parade was held in Jonesboro on Saturday.

Many school ROTC groups, bands and area veterans organizations traveled through downtown Jonesboro waving at the crowd.

One Jonesboro man said he attends every year to support his fellow veterans.

"There's a lot of folks here that have put their all on the line for this nation and they need to be recognized," said veteran Randy Hallett.

Hallett said he always enjoys going to the parade and meeting others who have served in the military.

"I'm a firm believer in the U.S. troops, they gave everything you could ask them to give and they didn't do it because they wanted somebody to feel like they owed them," he said. "They did it because they believe in this country."

Hallett said he is proud to live in a community where Veterans Day is honored with a parade each year.

