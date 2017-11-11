Church hosted pancake breakfast to honor veterans

The Pilgrim Lutheran Church held a pancake breakfast fundraiser in honor of veterans on Saturday.

The event was held to raise money for the PTSD Foundation of America.

The group hosted many members of the community along with about 25 veterans.

Children who attend Concordia Christian Academy helped served also.

The kids learned about veterans throughout the week and even made cards for each table used at the event.

"It was really cool to see they were really excited to get to make those card and understand the appreciation for what the veterans have done for our country and for our rights and protecting our country," said 1st grade teacher Sarah White.

Church leaders are also continuing to raise money for the foundation.

They hope to raise around $1,000 through this event and church offerings.

