Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Tournament held

The Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team played a tournament in Jonesboro on Veteran's Day.

Miracle League of Jonesboro organized the event in honor of veterans.

"I just think it's so important that we recognize them all the time," said Miracle League coach, Candace Edwards.

Around 15 amputee veterans played in the games.

Those with the Miracle League said it was inspiring to see the league's kids meet the veterans.

"I think these kids seeing adults out and actually doing something and not feeling sorry for themselves and just being active, you can do whatever you put your mind to do," said Camelia Ballard a Miracle League volunteer and parent.

The organization raised more than $6,000 for the Miracle League of Jonesboro through the event.

