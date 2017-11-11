Sorority granted teen's Bora Bora wish

An A-State sorority granted a teen her wish to travel abroad after battling an illness.

Arkansas State University’s Chi Omega sorority surprised 18-year-old Reagan Hinsley with a trip to Bora Bora.

The Pocahontas teen was just 15-years-old when Make-A-Wish volunteers first interviewed her.

Reagan was faced with an illness and during her chemo treatments, her doctor would tell her stories about her honeymoon in Bora Bora.

The stories about the ocean and sea life helped Reagan fight through her treatments.

Reagan wanted those stories and experiences to become her reality.

Chi Omega sponsored her wish and helped make it come true.

In mid-December, Reagan, her mom and aunt will head to Bora Bora to soak up some sunshine.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android