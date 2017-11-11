A-State students working to transform healthcare

About one hundred students filled Wilson Hall at A-State for an NYIT Pre-SOMA Conference Saturday.

Current A-State NYIT College of Osteopathic Medicine students along with others from across the country attended.

The conference showcased the first Osteopathic Medical School in Arkansas.

“We have not only students from Arkansas, but all across the Delta Region,” said NYIT Director of Admissions, Gina Moses. “We had students fly in from California, New York, from Texas. It’s pretty remarkable.”

Attendees learned about the technology, education and training available at A-State’s NYIT’s facility.

They had the opportunity to participate in hands-on demonstration throughout the day.

“It’s to transform healthcare in our country and the physicians, student doctors that are here, that we are training to go back into the community to help provide necessary healthcare, medical resources to the region,” Moses said.

Moses said A-State houses a Telemedicine program, one of the only kind in the country.

“The technology that is here to help with future training in the workforce is remarkable,” she said. “I’m proud to be a part of this institution of medicine. I’m proud of what we are doing here as a medical school in Jonesboro.”

Moses said the students that the college attracts are from all over the Delta Region and are truly committed to transforming healthcare and giving back to the community.

