Craighead County preserved history Saturday

Craighead County preserved history on Saturday by marking a historic spot.

A historical marker dedication happened in the Cole Hill community off Highway 91 west of Jonesboro.

The marker was placed in the area that marks the path of Gainesville to Jacksonport Stagecoach Road and the action that took place in Western Craighead County during the Civil War.

“We raised money with the United Daughters of the Confederacy and some historical groups and were able to put this marker up,” said Danny Honnoll, commander of Shaver Camp Sons of Confederate Veterans.

Honnoll emceed the ceremony and said Federal and Confederate forces used this path during the War between State.

The new marker is the 4th Civil War mark in the county.

Saturday, local veterans and many organizations attended the ceremony.

“We hope people come out and see our marker, read both sides of it and think back to a time when things were a little more simpler, stagecoaches and horses and men on cannons came through this area during the War between the States,” Honnoll said.

The marker, which on one side describes Gainesville to Jacksonport Road during the war and the action on the other side, sits at the corner of Highway 91 and County Road 118.

