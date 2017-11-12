CT scans uncover new findings about Kansas City mummies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Two mummies owned by the Kansas City Museum have new stories to tell after CT scans revealed information about their background for the first time in centuries.

The Kansas City Star reports that the mummies will now join the "Mummies of the World" traveling exhibit to tour for the next few years.

CT scan results recently identified the mummies as a man and a woman, who lived and died about 650 years ago in the Andes highlands near Lake Titicaca in South America. The scans were conducted at a Kansas City hospital in September.

The team studying the scans used 3-D imaging and holograms to learn more information about the mummies, including their height, health and cultural significance.

