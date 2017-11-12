Teen in serious condition after shooting in Central Arkansas

An Arkansas teen is in serious, but stable condition after a shooting Thursday night.

According to KARK, a helicopter took the 15-year-old boy to the hospital after the shooting in Garland County.

Some of those who live in the area say they didn’t expect this to happen so close to home.

"You hear about it sometimes in Hot Springs or closer to town but not out here," Christa Penn said.

