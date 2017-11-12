2 children expected to be okay after car overturns in crash

Two children are expected to be okay after a car overturned in Southeast Missouri Saturday afternoon.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Travis J. Causbie, 32, was driving his 2005 Chrysler 300 south on Route NN in Pemiscot County, MO.

At around 2:15 p.m., Causbie was in Gobler, MO when he ran off the road and his car overturned.

The report stated he had moderate injuries.

It also said Aiden Causbie, 7, and Amelia Causbie, 9, received minor injuries.

An ambulance took the three to Twin Rivers Medical Center in Kennett, MO.

MSHP said Travis was not wearing a seat belt, but Amelia and Aiden were.

The car was totaled in the crash.

