Cave City becomes a Purple Heart City on Veterans Day

There’s a new Purple Heart City in Arkansas after this Veterans Day weekend.

According to the Cave City, Arkansas Facebook page, Mayor Jonas Anderson signed a proclamation Saturday morning.

The post states this also places Cave City along the national Purple Heart Trail.

Both the proclamation and a plaque from the Military Order of the Purple Heart will soon hang in City Hall for people to view.

