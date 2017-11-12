Arkansas Quarterback arrested Sunday for DWI

The University of Arkansas Quarterback was arrested in Washington County for DWI, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s office.

In its online database, the sheriff’s office states Cole Kelley was booked at around 8:45 a.m. Sunday.

It also states Kelley faces several charges including Careless Driving and DWI.

According to KATV, he refused to take a breathalyzer test.

Kelley is expected to appear in Fayetteville District Court at 10:30 Monday morning.

Head Football Coach Bret Bielema released the following statement:

“I was informed early this morning of an incident involving Cole Kelley. We are gathering all information from the proper authorities and will make a determination upon review of that information.”

