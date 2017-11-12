Arkansas quarterback suspended following arrest

A quarterback for the University of Arkansas arrested over the weekend is suspended indefinitely from the program.

Coach Bret Bielema made the announcement about Cole Kelley Monday.

Kelley was arrested in Washington County for DWI, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s office.

In its online database, the sheriff’s office states Cole Kelley was booked at around 8:45 a.m. Sunday. It also states Kelley faces several charges including Careless Driving and DWI.

According to KATV, he refused to take a breathalyzer test.

Kelley was expected to appear in Fayetteville District Court Monday morning.

