Arkansas quarterback suspended following arrest - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Arkansas quarterback suspended following arrest

Cole Kelley (Source: Washington County Detention Center) Cole Kelley (Source: Washington County Detention Center)
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

A quarterback for the University of Arkansas arrested over the weekend is suspended indefinitely from the program.

Coach Bret Bielema made the announcement about Cole Kelley Monday.

Kelley was arrested in Washington County for DWI, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s office.

In its online database, the sheriff’s office states Cole Kelley was booked at around 8:45 a.m. Sunday. It also states Kelley faces several charges including Careless Driving and DWI.

According to KATV, he refused to take a breathalyzer test.

Kelley was expected to appear in Fayetteville District Court Monday morning.

For more reaction from Bielema, click here.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Guilty plea in Jonesboro stabbing case

    Guilty plea in Jonesboro stabbing case

    Tuesday, November 14 2017 5:45 AM EST2017-11-14 10:45:08 GMT
    Tuesday, November 14 2017 6:54 AM EST2017-11-14 11:54:02 GMT
    Tyler Spence Anders (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office)Tyler Spence Anders (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office)

    A Jonesboro man will spend the next three years in prison after he pleads guilty to second-degree battery.

    A Jonesboro man will spend the next three years in prison after he pleads guilty to second-degree battery.

  • Man pleads guilty to Jonesboro robbery

    Man pleads guilty to Jonesboro robbery

    Tuesday, November 14 2017 6:05 AM EST2017-11-14 11:05:59 GMT
    Tuesday, November 14 2017 6:51 AM EST2017-11-14 11:51:17 GMT
    Monqrea Buchanan (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office)Monqrea Buchanan (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office)

    A Jonesboro man will spend the next 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated robbery.

    A Jonesboro man will spend the next 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated robbery.

  • Search warrant yield guns, drugs, and drug paraphernalia

    Search warrant yield guns, drugs, and drug paraphernalia

    Monday, November 13 2017 10:58 PM EST2017-11-14 03:58:36 GMT
    Monday, November 13 2017 11:55 PM EST2017-11-14 04:55:57 GMT
    Katherine Webster (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)Katherine Webster (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)

    A search warrant landed two people in jail on numerous charges after officers found drugs, drug paraphernalia, and guns inside the home.

    A search warrant landed two people in jail on numerous charges after officers found drugs, drug paraphernalia, and guns inside the home.

    •   
Powered by Frankly