Record setting crowd attends arts and crafts show

Posted by Melanie Bednar, Video Journalist
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT)

More than 11,000 people attended the Lit'l Bita Christmas show on the Arkansas State University campus this weekend. 

The three day event featured more than 250 arts and crafts vendors. 

Crowds visited booths featuring everything from clothing to home decor. 

Kids who attended the event also got the chance to meet Santa and take a photo. 

The event serves as a fundraiser for the Red Wolves Foundation.

About $80,000 were raised for student athletes this year. 

"It's a major fundraiser for the Red Wolves Foundation that helps over 350 student athletes here at Arkansas State University," said Event Coordinator, Gina Winchester. 

She said the event continues to provide more for visitors each year and puts many in the mood for the holidays. 

"They enjoy hearing the Christmas music and seeing all the new items and getting their shopping list done," she said. 

