Group works to provide dogs for veterans

Rescue Paws in Paragould celebrated the patriotic weekend by offering free rescue dogs to veterans.

The offer will now be available through the organization anytime.

Rescue Paws Founder, Catrina Bateman, said she wanted to begin offering the rescues to veterans after seeing a dog interact with a veteran.

"It was because of his dog that helped him through a lot of his home experiences and emotional support with them," she said about a close friend.

She said dogs can provide relief from stress and emotional support and she wanted to help cut the cost of adoption for veterans.

"Just taking the anxiety out, grabbing their attention and helping them with a break in between the stressors," she said.

The organization raised around $100 and received many donations of dog food.

Anyone wishing to donate to Rescue Paws can drop a donation off at Emerson Ambulance in Jonesboro or PetSmart in Paragould.

Bateman added that any veteran can adopt a rescue free of charge anytime from now on.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

