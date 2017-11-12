A-State Volleyball earns fourth seed in SBC Tournament

Jonesboro, AR (A-State) – The Arkansas State volleyball team will be the fourth seed in the 2017 Sun Belt Conference Tournament, set for Nov. 16-19 at First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, and has earned a bye to the quarterfinal round of the event.

The fourth-seeded Red Wolves will play host to the winner of No. 5 South Alabama and No. 8 Troy at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 17. The Jaguars and Trojans will play in the first round at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 16, after No. 6 UT Arlington and No. 7 Appalachian State kick things off at 5 p.m. The semifinals will take place Saturday, Nov. 18, while the championship match is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 19. All seven matches of the tournament will be available for viewing on ESPN3.

A-State claimed the fourth seed after the University of Louisiana at Lafayette squad defeated UTA today to move to 13-3 in league play and earned the third seed for the tournament. Arkansas State’s 12-4 record tied with South Alabama, but A-State’s victory over the Jags on Oct. 22 gave the team the tiebreaker.

The top four teams from each division qualified for the tournament with Coastal Carolina earning the top overall seed after finishing the regular season with the best conference winning percentage. Texas State finished the regular season with a 14-2 record, to earn the No. 2 seed in the event. The top team in each division with the best conference winning percentage earned the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds a double-bye to the tournament’s semifinal round.

Arkansas State has been to the SBC Tournament Championship match for two straight seasons and has won at least one match in the event in all five of head coach David Rehr’s seasons. This tournament will mark the first time since 1996 that Arkansas State has hosted the event.

2017 Sun Belt Volleyball Championship Seeds

1. Coastal Carolina (18-7, 15-1) *

2. Texas State (23-8, 14-2) *

3. Louisiana (20-10, 13-3)

4. Arkansas State (19-10, 12-4) **

5. South Alabama (17-9, 12-4) **

6. UTA (13-16, 7-9)

7. Appalachian State (11-19, 6-10)

8. Troy (10-21, 4-12)

2017 Sun Belt Conference Volleyball Championship Schedule

Thursday, November 16th (First Round)

M1 - 5:00 p.m. CT – No. 7 Appalachian State vs. No. 6 UTA

M2 - 7:30 p.m. CT – No. 8 Troy vs. No. 5 South Alabama

Friday, November 17th (Quarterfinals)

M3 - 5:00 p.m. CT – Winner M1 vs. No. 3 Louisiana

M4 - 7:30 p.m. CT – Winner M2 vs. No. 4 Arkansas State

Saturday, November 18th (Semifinals)

M5 - 5:00 p.m. CT - Winner M3 vs. No. 2 Texas State

M6 - 7:30 p.m. CT - Winner M4 vs. No. 1 Coastal Carolina

Sunday, November 19th (Championship)

M7 - 2:00 p.m. CT - Winner M5 vs. Winner M6

* - Texas State and Coastal Carolina were the division winners. Coastal Carolina finished conference play with a 15-1 record to earn the No. 1 seed while Texas State finished 14-2 in league play and is the No. 2 seed. Both teams receive byes into the semifinal round. The top team in each division is guaranteed either the No. 1 or No. 2 seed.

** - Arkansas State and South Alabama finished the regular season with identical 12-4 records. Arkansas State defeated South Alabama, 3-1, in the teams’ only matchup this season, therefore the Red Wolves earned the No. 4 seed. Seed Nos. 3 and 4 earn first round byes in the tournament.

NOTE: As tournament host, Arkansas State reserved the right to choose the playing time of its first round matchup and the Red Wolves chose to play in the 7:30 p.m. (CT) time slot.