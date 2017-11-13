Teen dies weeks after serious crash in Howell Co. - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Teen dies weeks after serious crash in Howell Co.

(Source: AP Graphics Bank) (Source: AP Graphics Bank)
WEST PLAINS, MO (KAIT) -

A West Plains, MO teen has died three weeks after a serious crash in Howell County.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Lucas Shertz, 17, was driving north on U.S. Highway 63 at around 8 a.m. October 19.

When Shertz got about 4 miles south of West Plains, he drove his Dodge Ram 2500 truck off the road, struck a tree, and overturned.

Crews then airlifted him to Cox Medical Center South in Springfield, MO.

Dr. Robert Stang pronounced him dead at 12:41 a.m. Saturday, November 11.

The report states Shertz didn’t have a seatbelt on when he crashed.

