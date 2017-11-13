After-school program director charged with rape - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

After-school program director charged with rape

George Haney (Source: Pulaski County Sheriff's Office) George Haney (Source: Pulaski County Sheriff's Office)
LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT/KARK) -

An after-school program director in Central Arkansas faces charges after police say he raped a 14-year-old boy.

According to KARK, North Little Rock police arrested George Haney, 27, early Saturday morning on two counts of rape.

Police said an officer found Haney and the victim in the back seat of a car with fogged up windows in the parking lot of this early childhood center late Friday night.

The boy told police Haney forced him to perform oral sex.

Pulaski County Judge Barry Hyde has confirmed Haney runs one of the Pulaski County Youth Services after-school programs out of a Little Rock church.

