Alan Jackson coming to Arkansas in 2018

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR (KAIT) -

A Country Music Hall of Famer plans to tour the Natural State next year.

Alan Jackson is bringing his Honky Tonk Highway Tour to the Verizon Arena in North Little Rock on Sat., Jan. 20, 2018 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale for the show starting Friday, Nov. 17 at noon.

Fans will hear signature songs such as “Chattahoochee,” “Drive,” and “Gone Country" plus much, much more.

Prices for tickets range from $39.99 to $129.99.

You can buy tickets at the Verizon Arena box office, charge by phone at 800-745-3000, or online at www.ticketmaster.com.

