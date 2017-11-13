Phone service restored, company investigating

Telephone services have been restored after an outage was reported Monday.

According to Ritter Communications, the outage affected certain areas in Northeast Arkansas.

The company said it is investigating the cause.

During the outage, the Wynne Police Department posted on Facebook saying its phone lines are down along with Cross County offices and the school district's phones.

Also, the White County 911 Dispatch Center made a similar post on Facebook.

Anyone still experiencing an outage is encouraged to call 911 in case of an emergency instead of an agency's direct line.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android