Phone service restored, company investigating

Telephone services have been restored after an outage was reported Monday.

According to Ritter Communications, the outage affected certain areas in Northeast Arkansas.

The company said it is investigating the cause.

During the outage, the Wynne Police Department posted on Facebook saying its phone lines are down along with Cross County offices and the school district's phones.

Also, the White County 911 Dispatch Center made a similar post on Facebook.

Anyone still experiencing an outage is encouraged to call 911 in case of an emergency instead of an agency's direct line.

    A Jonesboro man will spend the next three years in prison after he pleads guilty to second-degree battery.

    A Jonesboro man will spend the next 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated robbery.

    A search warrant landed two people in jail on numerous charges after officers found drugs, drug paraphernalia, and guns inside the home.

