Man charged in deadly Sharp Co. crash dies

Ronnie Edward Barnes (Source: Sharp Co. Sheriff's Office via Vinelink)

A Walnut Ridge man charged in connection with a deadly crash in Sharp County has died.

According to an obituary on House-Gregg Funeral Home's website, Ronnie Barnes died on October 30 at NEA Baptist Hospital in Jonesboro.

The Sharp County deputy prosecutor's office also confirmed Barnes's death but did not know how he died.

Barnes was charged with negligent homicide in the deaths of Phyllis and Nelson Gatewood in July 2017 in Ash Flat.

According to the deputy prosecutor's office, the case will be dismissed due to Barnes's death.

