Man charged in deadly Sharp Co. crash dies - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Man charged in deadly Sharp Co. crash dies

Ronnie Edward Barnes (Source: Sharp Co. Sheriff's Office via Vinelink) Ronnie Edward Barnes (Source: Sharp Co. Sheriff's Office via Vinelink)
SHARP COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

A Walnut Ridge man charged in connection with a deadly crash in Sharp County has died.

According to an obituary on House-Gregg Funeral Home's website, Ronnie Barnes died on October 30 at NEA Baptist Hospital in Jonesboro.

The Sharp County deputy prosecutor's office also confirmed Barnes's death but did not know how he died.

Barnes was charged with negligent homicide in the deaths of Phyllis and Nelson Gatewood in July 2017 in Ash Flat.

According to the deputy prosecutor's office, the case will be dismissed due to Barnes's death.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Guilty plea in Jonesboro stabbing case

    Guilty plea in Jonesboro stabbing case

    Tuesday, November 14 2017 5:45 AM EST2017-11-14 10:45:08 GMT
    Tuesday, November 14 2017 6:54 AM EST2017-11-14 11:54:02 GMT
    Tyler Spence Anders (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office)Tyler Spence Anders (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office)

    A Jonesboro man will spend the next three years in prison after he pleads guilty to second-degree battery.

    A Jonesboro man will spend the next three years in prison after he pleads guilty to second-degree battery.

  • Man pleads guilty to Jonesboro robbery

    Man pleads guilty to Jonesboro robbery

    Tuesday, November 14 2017 6:05 AM EST2017-11-14 11:05:59 GMT
    Tuesday, November 14 2017 6:51 AM EST2017-11-14 11:51:17 GMT
    Monqrea Buchanan (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office)Monqrea Buchanan (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office)

    A Jonesboro man will spend the next 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated robbery.

    A Jonesboro man will spend the next 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated robbery.

  • Search warrant yield guns, drugs, and drug paraphernalia

    Search warrant yield guns, drugs, and drug paraphernalia

    Monday, November 13 2017 10:58 PM EST2017-11-14 03:58:36 GMT
    Monday, November 13 2017 11:55 PM EST2017-11-14 04:55:57 GMT
    Katherine Webster (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)Katherine Webster (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)

    A search warrant landed two people in jail on numerous charges after officers found drugs, drug paraphernalia, and guns inside the home.

    A search warrant landed two people in jail on numerous charges after officers found drugs, drug paraphernalia, and guns inside the home.

    •   
Powered by Frankly