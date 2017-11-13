CCSO: Woman duped into sending nearly $1,000 to scammer

Believing she had won the Publishers Clearing House, investigators say a Brookland woman lost nearly $1,000 trying to collect her prize.

The 74-year-old woman told a Craighead County sheriff’s deputy she received a phone call from someone claiming she had won a large cash prize and a new car from PCH.

In order to receive the prize, the caller said she had to send him $500.

According to the incident report, the women sent the money via Western Union.

A short time later, she received another call from the same man saying she needed to send an additional $355.

Again, the woman wired the money.

When she never received her promised prize, the woman realized she had been duped and called the sheriff’s office.

Law enforcement agencies and the Federal Trade Commission have warned consumers for years about scammers pretending to be Publishers Clearing House.

“Paying to collect a prize is a scam. Every time,” the FTC states on its website.

If you think you’ve won a prize, the agency says you need to know the following:

Publishers Clearing House will never ask you to pay a fee to collect a prize. In fact, no legit prize promoter will ever charge you to win.

If anyone calls asking you to pay for a prize, hang up and report it to the FTC.

Never send money to collect a prize. It’s a scam.

The FTC offers one more tip: Publishers Clearing House doesn’t call ahead to say you’ve won.

