Trumann seeks community's help in lowering crime

Trumann police need the community to help them reduce property crime.

“We ask them to be a part of the conversation and also ask them to be a part of the solution,” said Police Chief Chadwick Henson. “We’ve seen a rise in property crime historically over the last 15 years. And so we have to ask the community to help us out with that property crime.”

Residents living in Trumann can do simple things that will make a huge difference in the town’s crime rate.

“The number one thing we are asking is to lock your doors,” Henson said. “Lock doors on your homes, on your vehicles, sheds. If you have anything of value in your vehicles, remove it.”

Police mostly deal with stolen weapons, prescription pills, and other items of value.

Henson said most criminals in town aren’t breaking out windows to snatch up things.

“We don’t see them using tools to break into vehicles, or homes, they are simply looking for an unlocked door, and we see a rash of that,” the police chief said.

Residents can also make themselves victims by posting on social media whenever they're away from home.

“Criminals are using this as an opportunity to break into houses,” said Henson. “People are reporting what their exact location is on there. If I can see that, if you can see that, the bad guy can see it too.”

Henson said the police department has been working diligently with the community to make a difference.

Using common sense, he said, can make Trumann a safer place and reduce crime, but the community and police have to continue to work together.

“If the public can help us with that, just imagine, we could have the crime rate of Mayberry,” he said.

Henson pulled up a graph of Trumann’s property crime from 2006 to 2017.

There were several spikes throughout the year, but Henson did show 2017’s current numbers which are on track to see a decrease from 2016.

In 2016, Trumann reported just over 400 property crimes total. So far in 2017, they are slightly under 400 reported crimes.

“We’ve got to work together on this,” he said.

