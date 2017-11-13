Teen pleads guilty, sentenced for rape of 2 children - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Teen pleads guilty, sentenced for rape of 2 children

Carlo Love (Source: Mississippi Co. Sheriff's Office) Carlo Love (Source: Mississippi Co. Sheriff's Office)
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

A man charged with rape in Mississippi County will spend 20 years in prison for the crime.

Carlo Jermaine Love, 19, of Dunklin County pleaded guilty in court Monday to rape. Another rape charge was nolle prossed.

According to court documents, Love was sentenced to 20 years in the Arkansas Department of Correction and 10 years of suspended imposition of sentence.

Love was originally arrested for sexual assault after investigators accused him of attacking two girls, ages 8 and 11.

During the initial investigation, Love claimed one of the young girls was "known to be sexually active." He said the girl made sexual advances toward him.

Once he's released from prison, Love will be required to register as a sex offender. He's now in the custody of the Arkansas Department of Correction.

