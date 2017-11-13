JPD: Would-be robbers 'got scared' when they saw officer - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

JPD: Would-be robbers 'got scared' when they saw officer

Jakylon Jabai Larry (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office) Jakylon Jabai Larry (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Two teens attempting to break into a dollar store Monday morning had a change of plans detectives say when they saw a Jonesboro police officer making his rounds.

Just before 1:30 a.m. Officer Nathan Coleman was southbound on North Church when he saw two suspects run from the Dollar General Store, 1616 N. Church, into a nearby woods.

Coleman turned around and positioned his vehicle so he could see both sides of the wooded area, court documents said.

“Two subjects then walked out of the trees toward his patrol car,” the probable cause statement said.

The officer got out and spoke with the two subjects, identified as 18-year-old Jakylon Larry and a 15-year-old male.

According to the document, Larry was carrying a pillow and had a white shirt tied in a knot around his neck.

After placing the two in custody, the officer went to the area where he had seen the run and reportedly found a pair of long black socks, a red-handled hammer, a black Streamlight Pro Tac H3 flashlight, and a pair of long black socks.

He returned and searched Larry and found similar socks in the left front pocket of his pants, the affidavit stated.

When asked by the officer why he had the socks, Larry reportedly said: “because it’s cold.”

At first, he claimed they were walking from a friend’s house and got scared when they saw the police cruiser.

But, upon further questioning, Larry told Coleman that they had planned to break into the Dollar General but they “got scared and decided not to when they saw the police.”

Larry reportedly claimed that “some other people” were supposed to be there but didn’t show up.

Coleman arrested both suspects and took them into custody.

Monday afternoon, Craighead County District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge Larry with criminal attempt to commit commercial burglary, a Class D felony.

The judge set Larry’s bond at $3,500 cash/surety and told him to appear in circuit court to answer the charges on Dec. 27.

