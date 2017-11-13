THURSDAY AT 10 - Turning A Blind Eye - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

THURSDAY AT 10 - Turning A Blind Eye

If you don't pay your taxes, you could face serious jail time. But Uncle Sam may be turning a blind eye to some federal contractors who already owe the government millions. In fact, some of these businesses are still getting government contracts. Symphonie Privett takes a deeper look into where your tax dollars are being spent. Thursday on Region 8 News at 10.

