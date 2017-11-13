Council to vote on drainage work at city cemetery - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Council to vote on drainage work at city cemetery

Posted by Melanie Bednar, Video Journalist
CORNING, AR (KAIT) -

The Corning City Council will hold a special meeting Monday night to vote on a drainage project.

Mayor Rob Young said the council will vote on whether to begin work on a project in the town's cemetery.

He said the cemetery has had drainage issues for a while and now some in the city are proposing a solution involving digging on the property.

The public is invited to attend the special meeting and some in town have already voiced their opposition.

"Well a lot of them is against it, a lot of them feel like it's sacred ground," he said.

The city has done drainage projects near the property in the past, but they have never done any digging on the property.

The council will vote on whether to move forward with the project and if approved digging would begin before the end of 2017.

Young said the project would cost around $30,000 to complete.

