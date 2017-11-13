Several departments respond to Poinsett Co. house fire

Several fire departments responded to a house fire Monday afternoon in Poinsett County.

According to an official with the Harrisburg Police Department, fire crews responded to the 13000-block of Old Military Lane.

The Harrisburg Fire Department called in help from the Central Fire Protection District's Fire Department.

Officials on the scene told Region 8 News that it's not yet clear how the fire started, but it appears it started in the upstairs area toward the back of the home.

The home was heavily damaged. Part of the roof was gone when a Region 8 News reporter arrived on the scene.

No one was home when the fire started. Officials said because the home is in a more wooded area, it's not clear exactly when the fire started.

It took crews over three hours to put out the fire.

Central Fire and Rescue and Harrisburg Fire officials are working a house fire in the 13000 block of Old Military Lane @Region8News pic.twitter.com/VAuiyQ6xOj — Japhanie Gray (@JGrayKAIT) November 13, 2017

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android