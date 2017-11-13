School posts "In God We Trust" signs in classrooms

The Piggott School District will add "In God We Trust" posters to all classrooms this week.

School leaders decided to do so after a state law was passed allowing posters featuring the national motto, state flag, and the U.S. flag in classrooms.

State law requires that donations from outside of the school be used to purchase the posters.

Superintendent Barry DeHart said many churches in the community approached the school in an effort to get these posters in classrooms.

"Certainly our town and community are really behind this," he said. "City and county police, they have the motto "In God We Trust," and this community is a community that believes that, so we certainly want to put it in every classroom."

Dehart said about 8 churches raised $300 to purchase the posters.

All 90 classrooms on campus will have a framed poster added to a wall.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android