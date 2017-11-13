Burger King employee who used bogus bill facing forgery charge

More than six months after police say she was caught on camera using a bogus bill to buy a burger, a Jonesboro woman faces a forgery charge.

On Monday, 26-year-old Aleshia S. Brown appeared before Craighead County District Judge David Boling on a bench warrant.

In July, a judge found probable cause to charge her with first-degree forgery and issued a warrant for her arrest.

According to the probable cause affidavit filed at the time, investigators said Brown was caught on camera May 5 using a counterfeit $100 bill to purchase food at Burger King, 2904 Harrisburg Road, where she was employed.

Video reportedly showed Brown take the counterfeit bill from her pocket and place it in the register. She then took the change from the purchase and placed it in her pocket, the affidavit said.

Investigators stated the $100 bill had “pink Chinese lettering on the front and back of the bill that would obviously be seen if it was given to someone else to pay for Brown’s order.”

After reviewing the documents, Boling set her bond at $3,500 cash/surety and ordered her to appear in court on Dec. 27.

Brown is also charged with obstructing governmental operations after she reportedly gave police her sister’s name when they tried to arrest her.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android