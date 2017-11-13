Quorum court looks to add medical professional to jail staff - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Quorum court looks to add medical professional to jail staff

Posted by Melanie Bednar, Video Journalist
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) -

At a Lawrence County Quorum Court meeting Monday, the court discussed adding another staff member for the new jail.

The court will look at possibly adding an APN to jail staff.

County Judge John Thomison said the APN would see inmates in-house instead of jail staff driving individuals to the hospital.

He said adding an APN to the jail staff would be very cost effective and reduce the risk involved in taking inmates off of jail property.

During the meeting, justices tabled the item. It will be discussed at the next quorum court meeting.

