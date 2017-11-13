Quorum court to add medical professional to jail staff

At a Lawrence County Quorum Court meeting November 13, the court discussed adding another staff member for the new jail.

The court will look at possibly adding an APN to jail staff.

County Judge John Thomison said the APN would see inmates in-house instead of jail staff driving individuals to the hospital.

He said adding an APN to the jail staff would be very cost effective and reduce the risk involved in taking inmates off of jail property.

During the quorum court meeting on December 4, the justices of the peace approved the addition of a medical professional to the jail staff.

