Man facing charges after police find 2 pounds of pot in car

A Newport man faces a felony drug charge after police say they found two pounds of pot in his car.

Police arrested Steven Wayne Neal, 42, Thursday night following a traffic stop on Highway 226.

During the stop, the officers stated they could smell marijuana and asked for consent to search the vehicle.

The officers found a black bag under the passenger seat containing a brick of marijuana weighing 2.2 pounds, the affidavit stated.

Police arrested Neal and took him to the Craighead County Detention Center where he was left. He was released two days later on a $15,000 temporary bond.

On Monday he appeared before Craighead County District Judge David Boling who found probable cause to charge him with possession of a Schedule VI with the purpose to deliver, a Class C felony. If convicted, he could face 3-10 years in prison and a fine not to exceed $10,000.

Neal’s next court date is Dec. 27.

