Teen pleads guilty in Jonesboro murder

Officers responding to the scene the night of the shooting (Source: KAIT)

Prosecutors announced Monday that a Jonesboro teen pleaded guilty to a 2017 murder.

According to Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Grant DeProw, Austin D. Ivy, 17, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder Monday.

His plea stems from the March 2017 murder of 21-year-old Alicia Carr.

According to court documents, two juveniles confronted him in the 400-block of North Allis "regarding a theft he supposedly committed" earlier in Cedar Heights.

Following an argument, the two teens went back to the vehicle where Carr was waiting in the driver's seat.

Ivy and another juvenile then reportedly opened fire on the car. Detectives said Ivy's shot "struck Carr in the head, mortally wounding her."

She was taken to a local hospital where she later died.

After Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge Ivy with capital murder, Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington said his office would prosecute him as an adult.

