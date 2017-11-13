Teen pleads guilty in Jonesboro murder - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

BREAKING

Teen pleads guilty in Jonesboro murder

Officers responding to the scene the night of the shooting (Source: KAIT) Officers responding to the scene the night of the shooting (Source: KAIT)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Prosecutors announced Monday that a Jonesboro teen pleaded guilty to a 2017 murder.

According to Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Grant DeProw, Austin D. Ivy, 17, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder Monday.

His plea stems from the March 2017 murder of 21-year-old Alicia Carr.

According to court documents, two juveniles confronted him in the 400-block of North Allis "regarding a theft he supposedly committed" earlier in Cedar Heights.

Following an argument, the two teens went back to the vehicle where Carr was waiting in the driver's seat. 

Ivy and another juvenile then reportedly opened fire on the car. Detectives said Ivy's shot "struck Carr in the head, mortally wounding her."

She was taken to a local hospital where she later died.

After Craighead County District Judge Tommy Fowler found probable cause to charge Ivy with capital murder, Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington said his office would prosecute him as an adult.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Guilty plea in Jonesboro stabbing case

    Guilty plea in Jonesboro stabbing case

    Tuesday, November 14 2017 5:45 AM EST2017-11-14 10:45:08 GMT
    Tuesday, November 14 2017 6:54 AM EST2017-11-14 11:54:02 GMT
    Tyler Spence Anders (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office)Tyler Spence Anders (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office)

    A Jonesboro man will spend the next three years in prison after he pleads guilty to second-degree battery.

    A Jonesboro man will spend the next three years in prison after he pleads guilty to second-degree battery.

  • Man pleads guilty to Jonesboro robbery

    Man pleads guilty to Jonesboro robbery

    Tuesday, November 14 2017 6:05 AM EST2017-11-14 11:05:59 GMT
    Tuesday, November 14 2017 6:51 AM EST2017-11-14 11:51:17 GMT
    Monqrea Buchanan (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office)Monqrea Buchanan (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office)

    A Jonesboro man will spend the next 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated robbery.

    A Jonesboro man will spend the next 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated robbery.

  • Search warrant yield guns, drugs, and drug paraphernalia

    Search warrant yield guns, drugs, and drug paraphernalia

    Monday, November 13 2017 10:58 PM EST2017-11-14 03:58:36 GMT
    Monday, November 13 2017 11:55 PM EST2017-11-14 04:55:57 GMT
    Katherine Webster (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)Katherine Webster (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)

    A search warrant landed two people in jail on numerous charges after officers found drugs, drug paraphernalia, and guns inside the home.

    A search warrant landed two people in jail on numerous charges after officers found drugs, drug paraphernalia, and guns inside the home.

    •   
Powered by Frankly