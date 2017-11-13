Malik Monk donates hundreds of turkeys to Lepanto families - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Malik Monk donates hundreds of turkeys to Lepanto families

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
Jeff Weaver (Source: KAIT) Jeff Weaver (Source: KAIT)
LEPANTO, AR (KAIT) -

Lepanto native gone pro basketball player Malik Monk is giving back to his community this holiday season.

Monk partnered with the Stepping Stone Sanctuary, a homeless shelter in Trumann, and Butterball to purchase hundreds of turkeys for families in need of a Thanksgiving meal.

Butterball delivered the turkeys Monday to Jeff Weaver, the director of the homeless shelter, who will store the meat in walk-in freezers until they're distributed.

On Thursday, Nov. 16, the turkeys will be handed out at Lepanto United Methodist Church, 529 Kenwood Ave., at 4 p.m.

Weaver said Monk will not be able to make it to the distribution; however, his brother, Marcus Monk, will be at the turkey give-away.

All Lepanto residents are welcome to get a turkey, but you must show proof of residence.

“It's just wonderful that someone like Malik who’s reached the status they've reached to give back to the community they come from,” Weaver said. “I'm very proud of that young man. A lot of families will have a turkey this Thanksgiving.”

