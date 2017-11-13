Downtown food truck moving to Caraway Road - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Downtown food truck moving to Caraway Road

(Source: Partovi's Gyros & Falafel via Facebook) (Source: Partovi's Gyros & Falafel via Facebook)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

One of downtown Jonesboro’s popular food trucks is moving to a new location.

According to their Facebook page, Partovi’s Gyros and Falafel said they are moving to 2916 South Caraway Road next to Casey’s General Store and Teletech.

Their downtown truck will remain in its current location until the end of the month.

The post also states that the new location will have new food trucks at the location as well.

Partovi’s Gyros and Falafel Downtown will be open on Monday-Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. until they move to their new location.

