Projects at Craighead Forest Park coming to an end

Work at Craighead Forest Park is coming to a close. After dividing up the projects into multiple phases, the final pieces are being put into place.

While there are still some barrels and cones setting around the park, Wixon Huffstetler, Jonesboro Parks and Recreation Director, said things are almost complete.

The roundabout at the front entrance is finished.

Phillip Faughn, a Jonesboro resident, said he feels the changes made at the park are an asset to the community.

“It’s encouraged me to come out here and exercise,” Faughn said. “Me and my wife come out her quite a bit and walk and run. And I try to enjoy nature and this is a great place to do it. It’s close to home and it’s money well spent.”

Huffstetler said they now need to finish the landscaping on the roundabout, redesign of the parking lot in pavilion number 1, install bollards, and put up the signs.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place in January to celebrate the event.

