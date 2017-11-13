Projects at Craighead Forest Park coming to an end - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Projects at Craighead Forest Park coming to an end

(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

Work at Craighead Forest Park is coming to a close. After dividing up the projects into multiple phases, the final pieces are being put into place.

While there are still some barrels and cones setting around the park, Wixon Huffstetler, Jonesboro Parks and Recreation Director, said things are almost complete.

The roundabout at the front entrance is finished.

Phillip Faughn, a Jonesboro resident, said he feels the changes made at the park are an asset to the community.

“It’s encouraged me to come out here and exercise,” Faughn said. “Me and my wife come out her quite a bit and walk and run. And I try to enjoy nature and this is a great place to do it. It’s close to home and it’s money well spent.”

Huffstetler said they now need to finish the landscaping on the roundabout, redesign of the parking lot in pavilion number 1, install bollards, and put up the signs.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place in January to celebrate the event.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Guilty plea in Jonesboro stabbing case

    Guilty plea in Jonesboro stabbing case

    Tuesday, November 14 2017 5:45 AM EST2017-11-14 10:45:08 GMT
    Tuesday, November 14 2017 6:54 AM EST2017-11-14 11:54:02 GMT
    Tyler Spence Anders (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office)Tyler Spence Anders (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office)

    A Jonesboro man will spend the next three years in prison after he pleads guilty to second-degree battery.

    A Jonesboro man will spend the next three years in prison after he pleads guilty to second-degree battery.

  • Man pleads guilty to Jonesboro robbery

    Man pleads guilty to Jonesboro robbery

    Tuesday, November 14 2017 6:05 AM EST2017-11-14 11:05:59 GMT
    Tuesday, November 14 2017 6:51 AM EST2017-11-14 11:51:17 GMT
    Monqrea Buchanan (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office)Monqrea Buchanan (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office)

    A Jonesboro man will spend the next 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated robbery.

    A Jonesboro man will spend the next 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated robbery.

  • Search warrant yield guns, drugs, and drug paraphernalia

    Search warrant yield guns, drugs, and drug paraphernalia

    Monday, November 13 2017 10:58 PM EST2017-11-14 03:58:36 GMT
    Monday, November 13 2017 11:55 PM EST2017-11-14 04:55:57 GMT
    Katherine Webster (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)Katherine Webster (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)

    A search warrant landed two people in jail on numerous charges after officers found drugs, drug paraphernalia, and guns inside the home.

    A search warrant landed two people in jail on numerous charges after officers found drugs, drug paraphernalia, and guns inside the home.

    •   
Powered by Frankly