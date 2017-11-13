Supplies still needed for Operation Christmas Child

Time is running out to make Christmas special for children in need.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place at Central Baptist Church Monday to kick off National Collection week for Operation Christmas Child.

Michelle Shannon, director of the preschool at Central Baptist Church, said this is the first year they decided to volunteer as a central drop off location.

She says getting to help children is a blessing.

“Children all around the world are receiving thing they need,” Shannon said. “Some of these children receive school supplies. If they don’t have school supplies they don’t go to school. So, they’re receiving school supplies and hygiene products. But also, they’re getting the message of God’s word and His love.”

Shannon said people have until Nov. 20 to donate. They are working toward 11,550 boxes.

