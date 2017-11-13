Three arrested after search warrants yields drugs, drug parapher - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Three arrested after search warrants yields drugs, drug paraphernalia

Joshua Runyan (Source: Mississippi County Sheriff's Office)
Brian Crafton (Source: Mississippi County Sheriff's Office)
Tiffany Quinn (Source: Mississippi County Sheriff's Office)
(Source: Mississippi County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Mississippi County Sheriff's Office)
MANILA, AR (KAIT) -

Police arrest three people after a search warrant yielded drugs and drug paraphernalia.

In a news release from the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office, the Mississippi County Street Crimes Unit and Manila Police Department, the sheriff’s office, and drug task force executed a search warrant at a home in the 600-block of W. Lake Street in Manila.

Officers found approximately 12.5 grams of methamphetamine, 2.2 ounces of marijuana, 17 clonazepam pills, digital scales, and assorted drug paraphernalia.

Police arrested Josh Runyan, Brian Crafton, and Tiffany Quinn for possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of a controlled substance (marijuana), possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

All three were taken to the Mississippi County jail.

All three were scheduled to appear in Blytheville District Court Monday.  

