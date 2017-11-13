New device to help men suffering from enlarged prostate - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

New device to help men suffering from enlarged prostate

(KAIT) -

A new medical device aims to help millions of men who suffer from an enlarged prostate.

Symptoms of an enlarged prostate include an urgency to urinate, difficulties urinating, impaired sexual functioning, and fatigue.

Gary Baker first noticed a change when he was 45-years-old and said sometimes he had to go to the bathroom every 30 minutes.

Baker was taking medication and was ready to try just about anything to make it stop. That is where Urolift came in.

“I feel great, it’s just a new lease of life, and there’s no anxiety of wondering where is the restroom out in public,” Baker said. “Before I was always looking for a restroom and had to know where one was. Now I don’t have to worry about that. It’s really been a life-changing procedure for myself.”

If left untreated, Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia or BPH could cause permanent damage to the liver or bladder.

Trial results for the non-invasive medical device show it is the only BPH procedure that doesn’t cause new sexual dysfunction symptoms.

The procedure lasts about an hour and most say their symptoms disappeared within weeks of the procedure.

