Search warrant yield guns, drugs, and drug paraphernalia

LAKE CITY, AR (KAIT) -

A search warrant landed two people in jail on numerous charges after officers found drugs, drug paraphernalia, and guns inside the home.

According to a probable cause affidavit, officers with the Lake City Police Department, Caraway Police Department, and deputies with the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on Nov. 9 in the 200-block of Marcella Drive in Lake City.

Inside the a bedroom of the home, officers found Katherine Webster and Alexander Gauf. During a search of that bedroom, officers found approximately 4.44 grams of a crystallized substance that field tested from methamphetamines, approximately 3.549 ounces of marijuana near a scale and individually wrapped, rolling papers, torch lighter, and hemostat scissors.

Police also found and identified Acetaminophen and Hydrocodone Bitartrate, Diazepam, and Alprazolam pills in the room.

A loaded Winchester .22 rifle, 870 pump 12 gauge shotgun, and a Cricket .22 rifle were found inside the room.

Webster and Gauf were taken to the Craighead County Detention Center and booked.

A Craighead County district judge found probable cause Monday to charge both Webster and Gauf with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of a schedule VI substance, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of schedule II substance, possession of schedule IV substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bond for both was set at $30,000 cash or surety. Their next court date is Feb. 2, 2018

