Students create wrap for unmarked police cruiser

Two Harrisburg Elementary School students have been hard at work designing a new wrap for a police cruiser belonging to a Lieutenant Justin Kimble who currently has an unmarked vehicle.

Jax Mross and Noah Mullins are two 4th graders who have spent two months brainstorming about a design.

“We knew we had the capability of doing a car wrap and I noticed Justin’s car was just white and blank,” said Cori Hammond, the EAST Lab Facilitator. “So I reached out to him and asked him if our students could create a wrap for him and he was all about it.”

The boys have been collaborating with Josh Colvey with Driven by Design in Jonesboro.

“We searched for some ideas and Josh Colvey helped us out big time,” said Mross. “Now we are very excited that we are almost done,” said Mullins.

The theme of the design is a combination of the police department, the school district’s mascot, and the school’s colors.

Kimble said he too is excited about the project.

“It is very important that they are doing this because the only thing I have on my vehicle is a light bar and most of the time people think I am just a transport or something,” said Kimble. “So I am very happy to have stickers on it because it will make it safer for people to recognize my vehicle as a police cruiser.”

Kimble said the city is pitching in to spend around $1,000 to have his vehicle wrap done which is expected to take place Nov. 27.

To show his gratitude for the boys’ hard work, Kimble said he has something special in mind for them.

“I’m going to recognize them with an achievement award and let them ride in it with me in Christmas parade throwing candy,” said Kimble.

