JPD discourages shooting weapons inside city limits

With the modern gun deer season underway, many towns, like Jonesboro, in Northeast Arkansas forbid shooting weapons inside city limits.

Cassie Brandon, Sergeant with the Jonesboro Police Department, said if you are caught shooting a gun inside city limits, you can face a fine.

“We get a number of shots fired and shots heard calls throughout the city,” said Brandon. “It could be caused by people illegally hunting within Jonesboro or other activities. Either way, it is illegal to shoot in Jonesboro.”

One reason being it could be very disturbing to the peace in neighborhoods.

“For anybody who is tempted to hunt in the city limits or just discharge a firearm for whatever reason, just keep in mind that that in and of itself is against the law and it is something they could be cited for,” said Brandon.

In any case, Jonesboro Police encourage anyone who hears any type of shots being fired to call them and they will investigate the matter.

