Men's College Basketball: Lindenwood - Belleville 107 Crowley's Ridge 92

PARAGOULD, AR - Despite 27 points and 14 rebounds from senior Hunter Turner, Crowley's Ridge College could not overtake Lindenwood-Belleville University on Monday night and fell 107-92.
Four Pioneers were in double figures on the night including Turner. Randy Stanley added 21 points and seven rebounds. Chris Bernard added 14 and Fred Moore tossed in 11 points in the loss.
CRC will next face Mid-American Christian University on Saturday at 1:00
