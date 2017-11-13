No. 14 Lyon’s comeback falls short, 69-59 to Bobcats

Scots erase huge second half deficit, but fall to Ozarks

POINT LOOKOUT, Mo. – The 14th-ranked Lyon College women’s basketball team made a late comeback in the second half against NAIA Division II and sixth-ranked College of the Ozarks (Mo.) Monday night, but the Scots fell in the end by a narrow 69-59 score inside Keeter Gymnasium. The Scots trailed by as much as 19 points in the third quarter before erasing the large deficit and coming to within six points of CofO in the final period.

Lyon is 0-1 on the season, while College of the Ozarks improves to 7-0.

GAME FLOW

Both teams traded baskets early as the Bobcats led the Scots 10-7 with 4:32 left in the first quarter. CofO would make a late run toward the end of the period with Lyon keeping pace, trailing just 21-14. Liz Henderson and Keli Romas cut the deficit to begin the second quarter as Henderson hit a basket and Romas sank two free throws as the Bobcats led 21-18. Henderson and Ali Tucker would connect on back-to-back three-pointers, but the Bobcats did not give up the lead as they held a 31-26 advantage with 2:23 left. CofO’s Cassidy Johnson hit a three-pointer to make it 34-26 and the Bobcats would go into the locker room leading 36-28.

College of the Ozarks would extend the lead going on a 17-4 run to begin the third period and led 53-32 with 2:43 remaining. Lyon however slowly chipped away as Henderson, Madison Riley, Tucker and Hayley Cormican ignited a 10-0 run for the Scots. The Bobcats would score one last basket at the end of the third to lead 55-42. The run would continue in the fourth, as Lyon scored seven straight points to cap a long 17-0 run. Tucker nailed a long distance shot and Henderson connected on a basket to cut the deficit to 55-49 at the eight minute mark. College of the Ozarks would break out of their slump and extend their lead back to double-digits with the Scots trailing closely. Lyon trailed 60-52 with 5:14 left before CofO pushed their lead back to double-digits with 3:34 remaining. The Scots would score one more basket down the stretch from Lizzie Allgood, but the Bobcats held on for the home win.

KEY STATISTICS

- Two Scots scored in double-figures as Tucker finished five points shy of her career-high with a game-high 19, while Henderson added 17.

- Lyon shot 39.2 percent from the floor and 44.4 percent from long range.

- Henderson led the Scots with eight rebounds and Samantha French grabbed seven boards.

- French and Cormican combined for six blocks with each recording three.

- Kelsie Cleeton posted a double-double for Ozarks with 12 points and 16 rebounds.

HEAD COACH TRACY STEWART-LANGE QUOTES

“I thought the biggest difference in the game was our inability to keep them off the glass. Ali had an outstanding game for us. Overall I saw a lot of positive, but if we had defended and rebounded better, we have a chance to pull off the upset of a very good team. For the first game out of the gate, I was proud of how hard we played and now we have to play better and cut down on some mistakes, especially on the defensive end.”

WHAT’S AHEAD FOR THE SCOTS

Lyon plays Hannibal-LaGrange on Thursday in their home opener inside Becknell Gymnasium at 5:30 p.m. The game will also be a part of Lyon College’s annual ‘Furry Frenzy Toy Toss Night.’