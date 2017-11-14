Guilty plea in Jonesboro stabbing case - KAIT Jonesboro, AR - Region 8 News, weather, sports

Guilty plea in Jonesboro stabbing case

Tyler Spence Anders (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office) Tyler Spence Anders (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
(Source: KAIT) (Source: KAIT)
JONESBORO, AR (KAIT) -

A Jonesboro man will spend the next three years in prison after he pleads guilty to second-degree battery.

According to court documents, 21-year-old Tyler Spence Anders negotiated a plea to the felony charge on Monday.

Jonesboro police arrested him after a stabbing in June 2016.

When officers arrived at the scene they talked with 37-year-old Randall Bolin of Jonesboro who was "bleeding severely from the neck," according to one investigating officer.

Anders was sentenced to three years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

Copyright 2017 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Watch Region 8 News On Demand: On your Desktop | On your Mobile device

Region 8 News App - Install or update on your: iPhone | Android

  • Region 8 News</span><a class="customMoreLink" href="/Global/category.asp?C=4391" target="_top">More >></a>Region 8 NewsMore>>

  • Guilty plea in Jonesboro stabbing case

    Guilty plea in Jonesboro stabbing case

    Tuesday, November 14 2017 5:45 AM EST2017-11-14 10:45:08 GMT
    Tuesday, November 14 2017 6:54 AM EST2017-11-14 11:54:02 GMT
    Tyler Spence Anders (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office)Tyler Spence Anders (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office)

    A Jonesboro man will spend the next three years in prison after he pleads guilty to second-degree battery.

    A Jonesboro man will spend the next three years in prison after he pleads guilty to second-degree battery.

  • Man pleads guilty to Jonesboro robbery

    Man pleads guilty to Jonesboro robbery

    Tuesday, November 14 2017 6:05 AM EST2017-11-14 11:05:59 GMT
    Tuesday, November 14 2017 6:51 AM EST2017-11-14 11:51:17 GMT
    Monqrea Buchanan (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office)Monqrea Buchanan (Source: Craighead County Sheriff's Office)

    A Jonesboro man will spend the next 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated robbery.

    A Jonesboro man will spend the next 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to aggravated robbery.

  • Search warrant yield guns, drugs, and drug paraphernalia

    Search warrant yield guns, drugs, and drug paraphernalia

    Monday, November 13 2017 10:58 PM EST2017-11-14 03:58:36 GMT
    Monday, November 13 2017 11:55 PM EST2017-11-14 04:55:57 GMT
    Katherine Webster (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)Katherine Webster (Source: Craighead Co. Sheriff's Office)

    A search warrant landed two people in jail on numerous charges after officers found drugs, drug paraphernalia, and guns inside the home.

    A search warrant landed two people in jail on numerous charges after officers found drugs, drug paraphernalia, and guns inside the home.

    •   
Powered by Frankly