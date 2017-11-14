Guilty plea in Jonesboro stabbing case

A Jonesboro man will spend the next three years in prison after he pleads guilty to second-degree battery.

According to court documents, 21-year-old Tyler Spence Anders negotiated a plea to the felony charge on Monday.

Jonesboro police arrested him after a stabbing in June 2016.

When officers arrived at the scene they talked with 37-year-old Randall Bolin of Jonesboro who was "bleeding severely from the neck," according to one investigating officer.

Anders was sentenced to three years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

